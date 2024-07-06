Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

