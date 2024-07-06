Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $140.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $126.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,081,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 223,347 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

