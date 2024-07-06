Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 25,577 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 221.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 490,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

