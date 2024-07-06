Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 741,171 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

