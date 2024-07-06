Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.52 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $575.08 million and $36.52 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,052.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.81 or 0.00588792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00112901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00036553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00271241 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00041245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00064472 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,018,297,139 coins and its circulating supply is 4,230,797,793 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,018,050,318.08 with 4,230,550,306.78 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12134797 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $45,163,688.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.