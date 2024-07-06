Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.98. 108,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.28 and its 200 day moving average is $226.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.