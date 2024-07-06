Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 403.2% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.54. 139,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,791. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

