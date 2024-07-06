Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 416,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 75,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.31. 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,003. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

