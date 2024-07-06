Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Stock Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The India Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,682. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

