Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.