Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,263,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,024,000 after acquiring an additional 82,410 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139,552 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 738,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,818,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 499,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 448,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 359,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

