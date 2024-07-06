Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC increased its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of ARM by 14.8% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ARM by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ARM by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up 12.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 181.19. 14,226,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,217,586. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 182.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 131.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is 113.65.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.