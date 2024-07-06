Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,327,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,573. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

