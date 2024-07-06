Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $259.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.97. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

