Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.74

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and traded as low as $16.00. Consumers Bancorp shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1,287 shares trading hands.

Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

Consumers Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

