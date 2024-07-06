Contrasting Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) & InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Modiv Industrial and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Modiv Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Modiv Industrial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Modiv Industrial pays out -244.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modiv Industrial and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $46.94 million 2.84 -$6.61 million ($0.47) -30.04 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.48 million 2.15 $200,000.00 ($0.02) -89.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modiv Industrial. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modiv Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv Industrial and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial 1.80% 0.37% 0.16% InnSuites Hospitality Trust -2.14% -5.38% -1.02%

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

