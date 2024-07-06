Cooper Companies’ (COO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.42.

NASDAQ COO opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

