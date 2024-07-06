Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $39.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

