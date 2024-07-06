Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $160.38 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $160.38 million and approximately $20.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001409 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

