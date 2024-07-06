Critical Review: United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) versus Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

United Health Products has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Health Products and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Envoy Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Envoy Medical has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 208.51%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than United Health Products.

This table compares United Health Products and Envoy Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products $40,000.00 1,104.64 -$2.62 million N/A N/A Envoy Medical $297,000.00 155.08 -$29.91 million N/A N/A

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envoy Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of United Health Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of United Health Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -600.31% Envoy Medical N/A N/A -112.11%

Summary

Envoy Medical beats United Health Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, nursing homes and assisted living, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

