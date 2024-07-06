Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $7.29 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00047047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.