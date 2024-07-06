CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $400.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.35.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

CRWD stock opened at $389.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $144,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.