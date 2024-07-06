CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in CSX by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,545,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
