Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 476 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $2,065,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

