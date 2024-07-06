Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Sells $208,050.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daktronics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Daktronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 32,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.