DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $19.12 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,810 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,990 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 98,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 738,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,522. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.