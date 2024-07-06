DecisionPoint Financial LLC Invests $137,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 46,732 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,242,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,444. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

