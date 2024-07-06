DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases 4,745 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFAE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,852. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.