DecisionPoint Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

