DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 652 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,970,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 12,822,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,717,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

