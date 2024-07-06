DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) & Its Rivals Financial Review

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DeFi Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A -31.50% -1.18% DeFi Technologies Competitors -78.76% -5.18% -4.42%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DeFi Technologies Competitors 1169 2531 3095 116 2.31

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DeFi Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 41.90%. Given DeFi Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DeFi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million -$15.03 million -16.71 DeFi Technologies Competitors $6.85 billion $993.32 million -2.91

DeFi Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies. DeFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DeFi Technologies rivals beat DeFi Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

