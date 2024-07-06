dForce USD Price Reaches $0.99 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $3,612.57 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00113134 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,705,657 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99353518 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,761.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

