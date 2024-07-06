Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

DFIV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 384,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,846. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

