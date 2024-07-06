Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Bought by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,814,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,677,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 80,443 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,288,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DCOR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.18. 33,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.