Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,153 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,056,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,511,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,812,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,072,750. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

