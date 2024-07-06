Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,851 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 1,906,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,830. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

