Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.87% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

HYGH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. 44,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,897. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

