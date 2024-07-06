Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,771 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average of $254.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

