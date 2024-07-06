Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.38 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,569,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,953,763,000 after acquiring an additional 381,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $523,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,841,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROST stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.55. 1,601,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,339. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $107.30 and a one year high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

