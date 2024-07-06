Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $650,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.83. 3,290,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.