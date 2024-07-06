Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $682,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS PFEB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,813 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

