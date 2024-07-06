Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,676 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,685,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. 14,691,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,615,928. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

