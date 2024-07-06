Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 335,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,997. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

