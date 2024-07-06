Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,797,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,736,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,605,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.32. 341,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,812. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -428.63 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

