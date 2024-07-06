Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $41.57. 528,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,352. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.