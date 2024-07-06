Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,774. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

