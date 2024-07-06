Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,177 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $109.46. 1,468,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,307. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

