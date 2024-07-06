Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $23.61 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,610,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 94,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 359,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,760,000 after acquiring an additional 81,591 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.9% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

Alphabet stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,290,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,007,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $192.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

