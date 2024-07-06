Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,216,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Markel Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after buying an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $11.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,535.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,589.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,504.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.