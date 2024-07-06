Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,662.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 706,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,239 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

